Here's Why Kaitlyn Bristowe Took a "Relationship Reset Course" With Jason Tartick

No matter how good your romantic life may be, a relationship course may not be a bad idea.

During a brand-new episode of her PodcastOne podcast, Kaitlyn Bristowe revealed a couples activity she participated in with Jason Tartick.

"I did this relationship reset course online," she shared during Off the Vine. "I had this girl on my podcast—her name is Vienna [Pharaon]—and her and her husband are marriage, relationship, family therapists and they did this online course for relationships and Jason and I were like let's just do it."

Before you start to wonder if there may be trouble in paradise between the two, you better pump the breaks. Kaitlyn explained why it may just be a good idea.

"It's supposed to be relationship reset like if you're having troubles or whatever but it would be fun just to do it to get to know each other and know what our strengths are and our weaknesses are and the shadows we live in from our childhood," she explained. "It got into tough conversations and money and things that happen to you that can lead into how you behave in a relationship and it was so important and I learned so much and he learned so much and it's those tough conversations that will set you up for success in a marriage and in a healthy relationship."