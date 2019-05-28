Kanye West Gets Candid About Bipolar Disorder, the "Stigma of Crazy"

"And you get taken, and you have this moment. You feel everyone wants to kill you," West says. "You pretty much don't trust anyone, and they have this moment where they put you, they handcuff you, they drug you, they put you on the bed, and they separate you from everyone you know. They don't do that to pregnant women. That's something that I am so happy that I experienced myself so I can start by changing that moment...when you are in that state, you have to have someone you trust. It is cruel and primitive to do that."

"Here's another one that they love to do when you get the stigma of crazy. They love to write you off," he tells Letterman. "They love to cut your sentences off halfway. What you say doesn't mean as much. Sometimes, for me, I think it's a form of protection for me, because if I'm peeping something that people don't want me to think about or know as a celebrity, 'Oh, he's just crazy,' and then I go home. If they didn't think I was crazy, it may be a problem."