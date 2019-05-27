Margaret Pomeranz's Grandchildren Are Modern Family's Newest Stars

by Ashley Spencer | Mon., May. 27, 2019 11:44 PM
Margaret Pomeranz is one of Australia's most respected film critics, and now her grandbabies are stepping into the spotlight.
Little Hunter and Andie Pomeranz just made their television debut playing Haley Dunphy's newborn twins on Modern Family.
"Double the pleasure + Double the fun = Double the Babies," Sarah Hyland (who plays Haley) captioned an Instagram pic holding the tiny Pomeranzs on set after the season finale aired in mid-May.
The now 4-month old siblings are the children of Margaret's son Josh and daughter-in-law Philippa Whitfield Pomeranz, an L.A.-based producer and director who's also guested on Very Cavallari.
"Our neighbour was looking at a casting call and saw they were looking for newborn twins," Phillipa told Sydney Confidential. "We sent photos to the casting agent and they were cast."
At the time, the family didn't realise how important of a role Hunter and Andie would be playing in the season 10 finale, where Haley gave birth to her and Dylan's twins. On the show, Haley named her boy and girl Pixar and Coachella, but we have a feeling those will change once the drugs wear off.
Modern Family's 11th and final season will likely focus on Haley's life as a new mum, so unless they're recast, there's a high probability we'll see Hunter and Andie back on screen soon.
Margaret, 74, is best known for hosting SBS' The Movie Show and At the Movies with David Stratton. She currently appears on Foxtel's Screen opposite Graeme Blundell.
If you missed the Pomeranz babies' acting debut, you can stream the full episode on 7Plus.
