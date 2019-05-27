Margaret Pomeranz's Grandchildren Are Modern Family's Newest Stars

  • By
    &

by Ashley Spencer | Mon., May. 27, 2019 11:44 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Sarah Hyland

Instagram

Margaret Pomeranz is one of Australia's most respected film critics, and now her grandbabies are stepping into the spotlight.

Little Hunter and Andie Pomeranz just made their television debut playing Haley Dunphy's newborn twins on Modern Family.

"Double the pleasure + Double the fun = Double the Babies," Sarah Hyland (who plays Haley) captioned an Instagram pic holding the tiny Pomeranzs on set after the season finale aired in mid-May.

The now 4-month old siblings are the children of Margaret's son Josh and daughter-in-law Philippa Whitfield Pomeranz, an L.A.-based producer and director who's also guested on Very Cavallari.

"Our neighbour was looking at a casting call and saw they were looking for newborn twins," Phillipa told Sydney Confidential. "We sent photos to the casting agent and they were cast."

Read

Haley Gives Birth in Modern Family Season Finale

At the time, the family didn't realise how important of a role Hunter and Andie would be playing in the season 10 finale, where Haley gave birth to her and Dylan's twins. On the show, Haley named her boy and girl Pixar and Coachella, but we have a feeling those will change once the drugs wear off.

Modern Family's 11th and final season will likely focus on Haley's life as a new mum, so unless they're recast, there's a high probability we'll see Hunter and Andie back on screen soon.

Margaret, 74, is best known for hosting SBS' The Movie Show and At the Movies with David Stratton. She currently appears on Foxtel's Screen opposite Graeme Blundell.

If you missed the Pomeranz babies' acting debut, you can stream the full episode on 7Plus.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Australia , Top Stories , Modern Family

Trending Stories

Latest News
Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's #WadeWorldTour2019 Has Us Booking a Flight to Greece

Iggy Azalea

Iggy Azalea Is "a Ball of Negative Emotions" After Topless Photo Leak

Willow Palin, Ricky Bailey

Sarah Palin's Daughter Willow Is Pregnant With Twins

Daniel Wright

Former Biggest Loser Contestant Daniel Wright Dead at 30

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner Reveals Daughter Stormi's Favorite Grown-Up Food

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge

We Can't Stop Watching Prince William Cheer on This Winning Soccer Team

Jamie Bell, Kate Mara, 2019 Elton John Oscar Party

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell Welcome Their First Child

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.