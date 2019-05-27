Margaret Pomeranz's Grandchildren Are Modern Family's Newest Stars

Margaret Pomeranz is one of Australia's most respected film critics, and now her grandbabies are stepping into the spotlight.

Little Hunter and Andie Pomeranz just made their television debut playing Haley Dunphy's newborn twins on Modern Family.

"Double the pleasure + Double the fun = Double the Babies," Sarah Hyland (who plays Haley) captioned an Instagram pic holding the tiny Pomeranzs on set after the season finale aired in mid-May.

The now 4-month old siblings are the children of Margaret's son Josh and daughter-in-law Philippa Whitfield Pomeranz, an L.A.-based producer and director who's also guested on Very Cavallari.

"Our neighbour was looking at a casting call and saw they were looking for newborn twins," Phillipa told Sydney Confidential. "We sent photos to the casting agent and they were cast."