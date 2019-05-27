Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's #WadeWorldTour2019 Has Us Booking a Flight to Greece

Gabrielle Unionand Dwyane Wade could teach a master class in living your best life. Exhibit A: #WadeWorldTour2019.

Such is what the A-list pair has dubbed their latest European adventure. With his NBA retirement officially underway, the former Miami Heat player and his longtime love have jetted off to Greece, as evidenced by their supremely picturesque, wanderlust-inducing recent Instagram posts.

As the L.A.'s Finest actress put it, "Livin Cool"—and from the incredible looks of it, they are indeed.