Sarah Palin's Daughter Willow Is Pregnant With Twins

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., May. 27, 2019 7:18 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Willow Palin, Ricky Bailey

Instagram

The Palin family is getting not one, but two new members. 

Sarah Palin's daughter Willow Palin is pregnant with twins, the 24-year-old mom-to-be announced on Instagram Monday night. "@rickyb901 and I are so excited to welcome TWO little babies into this world!" Willow wrote online. "Baby Bailey's [sic] arriving December 2019 #TWINS."

Willow paired the caption with a photo of an ultrasound and two pint-sized shirts. Younger sister Piper Palin also celebrated the news online, writing on her Instagram Story, "So excited for my sister and brother-in-law! TWO babies!!"

Watch

Bristol Palin Blasts MTV For Farrah Abraham/Jerry Springer BS

The pregnancy marks the latest milestone in Willow's life as she got engaged to now-husband Ricky Bailey back in December 2017

"Good things happen!!!" her proud mom and former Governor of Alaska wrote on social media at the time. "My happiest baby girl Willow and Ricky, last night at Rockefeller Center!!! So, so happy."

Nearly a year later, the couple tied the knot in September 2018. "The most perfect day," the bride said on Instagram.

Now, they have little ones on the way. 

Congratulations to the future mom and dad!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Sarah Palin , Babies , Pregnancies , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Daniel Wright

Former Biggest Loser Contestant Daniel Wright Dead at 30

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner Reveals Daughter Stormi's Favorite Grown-Up Food

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge

We Can't Stop Watching Prince William Cheer on This Winning Soccer Team

Jamie Bell, Kate Mara, 2019 Elton John Oscar Party

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell Welcome Their First Child

Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber, NKOTB

Candace Cameron Bure and Her Fuller House BFFs Live Their Best Life at NKOTB Concert

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson Sticks Up for 16-Year-Old Singer and Proves She's Still Our American Idol

Scott Disick, Birthday Party, Sofia Richie, Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie Reunite for Scott Disick’s Birthday Party

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.