Roger Mathews Slams "Negative Comments" Towards JWoww and His Family

Roger Mathews doesn't want to hear any negativity this Memorial Day.

As Jenni "JWoww" Farley enjoys part of the holiday weekend in Las Vegas with her new boyfriend, her ex is speaking out on social media.

"Happy Memorial Day everyone. There seems to be an overflow of negative comments both toward me and toward Jenni on many of my posts still," he shared. "I'm a big boy and a proud supporter of free speech, I can take it. Jenni also has tough skin and can take it however the comments as to who the better parent is, or who spends more time our children are unnecessary."

Roger continued, "I accept my responsibility in the divide I caused in the eyes of the public but I'll always post about my children and if we can move past the negativity certainly it wouldn't be to much to ask for everyone else too."