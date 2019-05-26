Catfish, The Masked Singer and More New Australian TV Shows Announced

Network Ten just announced its Pilot Week 2019 shows—and it's quite the line-up.

Australian Idol alum Casey Donovan will co-host Catfish Australia, where similar to the US version, she and documentarian Patrick Abboud will help Aussies uncover the truth about their suspicious online relationships.

Casey herself was catfished several years ago and discovered her six-year online romance with a man named Campbell was actually a woman named Olga.

"I won't let love lead me astray again," she wrote in her 2014 memoir. "I will find out if they're real or not first!"

Also in the pilot lineup: I Am…Roxy!, a reality series following Roxy Jacenko's life as a mum-of-two and Sydney PR maven, and Sydney's Crazy Rich Asians about six very "extra" characters and, according to the release, their "local fixer who waits on their every want and need…no matter the cost".