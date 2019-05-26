Catfish, The Masked Singer and More New Australian TV Shows Announced

by Ashley Spencer | Sun., May. 26, 2019 11:25 PM

Network Ten just announced its Pilot Week 2019 shows—and it's quite the line-up.

Australian Idol alum Casey Donovan will co-host Catfish Australia, where similar to the US version, she and documentarian Patrick Abboud will help Aussies uncover the truth about their suspicious online relationships.

Casey herself was catfished several years ago and discovered her six-year online romance with a man named Campbell was actually a woman named Olga.

"I won't let love lead me astray again," she wrote in her 2014 memoir. "I will find out if they're real or not first!"

Also in the pilot lineup: I Am…Roxy!, a reality series following Roxy Jacenko's life as a mum-of-two and Sydney PR maven, and Sydney's Crazy Rich Asians about six very "extra" characters and, according to the release, their "local fixer who waits on their every want and need…no matter the cost".

The touching My 80-Year-Old Flatmate promises "reality TV with heart" as it sees older Australians offer cheap rent to cash-strapped millennials in exchange for company and household help. And finally, Part Time Privates will star Heidi Arena and Nicola Parry as two primary school mums who start a private investigation business to enjoy flexible working hours and soon get caught up in a scandalous world.

The slate of pilot episodes will air throughout a single week and viewers will help decide which they'd like to see become full series, based on ratings and social media activity around each episode.

Additionally, Ten announced it will be the home of the Australian version of global phenomenon The Masked Singer.  The singing competition series debuted to acclaim in South Korea and became a smash hit in the US earlier this year, thanks to its innovative take on singing competition shows.

The twist: Each celebrity singer is disguised in an elaborate costume from head-to-toe concealing their identities from viewers, judges and even their fellow contestants.

"Australian TV audiences are screaming out for something fresh, exciting and original," Warner Bros. Australia CEO Michael Brooks said in a statement. "The Masked Singer is not a singing show, it's an addictive guessing game that will have the entire country asking one question...who is behind the mask?"

Air dates have yet to be announced for Pilot Week 2019 and The Masked Singer.

