Logie Awards 2019: Complete List of Nominees

And the Gold Logie goes to… one of these seven people!

Waleed Aly, Rodger Corser, Costa Georgiadis, Tom Gleeson, Amanda Keller, Eve Morey and Sam Mac will vie for the 2019 Logie Awards' top prize (which went to Grant Denyer last year) at Australian television's biggest awards night.

The full list of the 2019 Logies nominations were announced at the Star Casino on the Gold Coast this weekend, the same venue where the awards ceremony will be held on June 30.

This year's ceremony features several changes, including the addition of a Most Popular Television Commercial category and the introduction of Live Voting that will continue through the end of the red carpet telecast.

Keep scrolling for the full list of nominees. The 2019 Logie Awards air June 30 on Nine.