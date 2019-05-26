North West and Penelope Disick Are the Newest Members of Kanye West's Sunday Service Choir

Kanye West's musical talents run in the family.

North Westand Saint West, plus their crew of friends and cousins, joined Yeezy and his Sunday Service choir for a performance of "Nothing Compares 2 U," which was originally performed by Sinéad O'Connor. Dressed in matching white ensembles, the adorable group of children stood with Kanye's impeccably trained choir as their family and friends watched in adoration.

In one video, shared by Big Seanon his Instagram Story, Penelope Disick, North and Saint stand together in the choir while Reign Disick stands cautiously by the audience. Too cute!

It seems like today's Sunday Service was taken indoors due to the rainy weather plaguing Southern California. For the performance, the "American Boy" rapper and his team wore clean all-white ensembles.

Today's audience included Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian as well as their mom Kris Jenner.