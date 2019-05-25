Amy Schumer Documents Her Baby Boy's First Bath With Sweet Photo

by Corinne Heller | Sat., May. 25, 2019 9:13 AM
Now that's the look of a happy—and exhausted—first-time mom.
Actress and comedienne Amy Schumer posted on her Instagram Story on Friday night a photo of her holding and feeding her almost three-week-old son Gene Attell Fischer a bottle of milk in the bathroom, while standing alongside husband Chris Fischer. The baby is wrapped in a towel, the couple's clothes are partially wet and near the floor of their shower rests what appears to be a baby bath seat or tub.
"First bath no problem," Schumer wrote.
It was likely Gene's first proper bath, as a newborn is typically given a sponge bath or bathed lightly in a sink or a container every few days in the first few of weeks of life until their umbilical cord stump heals.


The actress and husband Chris Fischer give their son Gene, almost three weeks old, his first bath.

"Sending out love to the moms shaming me for doing standup last night!" Schumer wrote on Instagram alongside this pumping photo, hours after she was criticized for doing a comedy show, two weeks after her son Gene was born.

"Guys what are we doing tonight? #schumerpump #ootd @stassischroeder," she captioned this Instagram photo, posted two weeks after the birth of her son.

Schumer shows the not-so-glamourous part of giving birth (difficulty going to the toilet, for one) as everyone coos over her newborn in the hospital, in this photo posted on Mother's Day 2019. Many moms, including celebs such as Jenna Fischer and Snooki, praised the star for keeping it real.

"Ok here's my post baby annoying post and my takeaway from pregnancy," Schumer wrote alongside this photo. "Women are the s--t. Men are cool and whatever but women are fucking warriors and capable of anything. I was lucky enough to get to have a doula."
"I did Pilates with strong women and went for walks," she said. "I threw up violently and felt sick mostly every day of my pregnancy. Hyperemesis is real and it's awful. But fuck, what they say is true. The second you give birth it's gone...All my friends. Friends I've had for 30 years or people who encouraged me to "keep going" or telling me "it will be worth it". Thank you. Every woman I encountered is so willing to help and advise you and I felt all their strength. And you were right. Thank you ladies from my family. Chris, Gene and of course Tatiana #titsleaking #wearingadiaper."

"New kid, who dis?" Schumer wrote.
Schumer gave birth to her and husband Chris Fischer's first child, son Gene Attell Fischer, on May 5, 2019. A day later, she shared this touching photo of the two with their "royal baby," who was born hours before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their own first child, son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
Schumer has posted several photos of her child since his May 5 birth, as well as photos of her pumping breast milk for him. She has also dealing with mom-shaming for the first time; many people criticized her for returning to the comedy stage earlier this week, so soon after giving birth. She took the negative comments with stride.
