Everything We Know About Big Little Lies Season 2

Friends, we are just weeks—MERE WEEKS!—away from Meryl Streep on our TVs.

And not Meryl Streep in a movie we're watching on our TVs—Meryl Streep on a TV show, surrounded by other movie stars whose presence is equally confusing.

We're obviously talking about the second season of Big Little Lies, which is coming to HBO in June.

Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, Zoë Kravitz, and Shailene Woodley are all returning, along with Streep as the grieving mother of Perry (Alexander Skarsgard) whose (not) terribly tragic death was at the center of the first season. Now she's come to Monterey for answers, and instead she's just finding a group of women who aren't talking but who are slowly unraveling in the wake of the thing they're not talking about.