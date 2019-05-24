Selena Gomez's Ex-Assistant Reveals How Her ''Classy'' and ''Conservative'' Style Influenced Their Swimwear Collab

Theresa Marie and Selena Gomez are a match made in designer heaven.

The singer and her former assistant teamed up for a collaboration for Theresa's new bathing suit company KRAHS Swimwear by Theresa Marie, which is sharks spelled backwards, in case you didn't notice. Together, the fashion-forward women created multiple swimsuits that are made for the modern woman who loves all things fun and cute.

Theresa recently sat down with E! News to talk about how she and Sel-Go joined together, plus the quirky story that inspired the brand's name.

Unsurprisingly, Selena had a large influence on the direction of the collaboration, as well as the creation of KRAHS. "I had just stopped working for Selena and I was trying to figure out what I wanted to do next," Theresa explains. "[I've] never really had a dream job or, like, know what I want to do, but I've always been into fashion and I was like, 'You know what I am always in a bikini, I am always at the beach, I am going to do bathing suits.'"