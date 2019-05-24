Cheryl Burke Marries Matthew Lawrence in Off-the-Shoulder Gown: All the Wedding Dress Details

Just married! Matthew Lawrence and Cheryl Burke are officially husband and wife!

The 39-year-old actor and the 35-year-old Dancing With the Stars pro tied the knot on Thursday, May 23, at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego, Calif. For the ceremony, Burke donned a stunning custom Romona Keveža Collection silk crepe gown. The wedding dress featured a scalloped sweetheart neckline with off-the-shoulder detail, as well as a fluted skirt.

Delicate Swarovski crystal buttons accented the back of the dress, trailing down to the end of the cathedral length train. Photos also show Burke with a beautiful custom two-tier cathedral length veil made of English tulle.