Chrissy Teigen Says She Never Thought of Herself "as a Real Model"

Chrissy Teigen has come a long way from relying on free burritos.

Today, fans know the 33-year-old star as a standout voice on social media, a host, a model, a cookbook author, John Legend's other half and mom to two of the most adorable youngsters on her Instagram feed. However, while life today continues to be peppered with red carpets, A-list friends and luxury getaways, the multi-hyphenate has not forgotten her humble beginnings as an aspiring teenage model. As Teigen put it in a new interview with NET-A-PORTER's weekly digital magazine, PorterEdit, "it was the least glamorous way to model."

"I never thought of myself as a real model. I made consistent money working for catalogues and websites, where they didn't care if your eyes were open or closed, because you didn't even see my face. I was modeling the back of a shirt with words on it," Teigen recalled to PorterEdit.