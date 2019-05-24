Blake Shelton on Adam Levine's The Voice Exit: "Gonna Miss Working With That Idiot"

NBC
by Chris Harnick | Fri., May. 24, 2019 7:59 AM
NBC
Adam Levine's decision to leave The Voice shocked his TV family.
In a tweet, Kelly Clarkson, who served as a coach on the series alongside Levine since season 14, said she just found out the news on Thursday, May 23. Levine's exit was announced on Friday, May 24 on Today by The Voice host Carson Daly.
"Found out last night about @adamlevine leaving The Voice & while I get that he's been doing the show 4 a while & wants to step away, it will be weird showing up 4 work & he's not there," she tweeted along with eye emojis. "To start an amazing show from the ground up is a big deal!"
Levine served a coach on the singing competition series since its first season in 2011. Blake Shelton has also been with the show all 16 seasons. Shelton and Levine developed a fan-favorite relationship on the series, a bromance-frenemy type of thing. Levine, Shelton, Clarkson and John Legend were previously announced as returning for the upcoming season 17.
"Having a hard time wrapping my head around @adamlevine not being at @NBCTheVoice anymore," Shelton tweeted. "After 16 seasons that changed both of ours lives. I only found out about this yesterday and it hasn't set in on me yet. Gonna miss working with that idiot."
NBC said the season 16 coaches were all returning for season 17 on May 10.
Having a hard time wrapping my head around @adamlevine not being at @NBCTheVoice anymore. After 16 seasons that changed both of ours lives. I only found out about this yesterday and it hasn’t set in on me yet. Gonna miss working with that idiot.— Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) May 24, 2019
Over his tenure on the show, Levine's team produced three champions: Javier Colon, Tessanne Chin and Jordan Smith.
Gwen Stefani will replace Levine for the upcoming season. While delivering the news, Daly said Levine "will always be cherished member of The Voice family, and of course we wish him nothing but the best."
Other stars who have served as coaches on The Voice include Jennifer Hudson, Pharrell Williams, Christina Aguilera, CeeLo Green, Usher, Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys and Shakira.
In a tweet, the NBC reality show hinted you may not have seen the last of Levine. "Our friend and coach Adam Levine made the decision not to return next season. We're going to miss Adam, but The Voice is family and with family it's 'see you soon,' never 'goodbye,'" the NBC show posted via a note. "Gwen Stefani returns with Kelly, John and Blake on the Voice stage this fall. Join us in welcoming back Gwen, and sharing our gratitude to Adam!"
The Voice will return to NBC this fall, resuming airing at 8 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.
(E! And NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?