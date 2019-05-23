Margot Robbie Flawlessly Recreates Sharon Tate's 1968 Cannes Film Festival Hairstyle

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Thu., May. 23, 2019 1:34 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Margot Robbie, Sharon Tate

KEYSTONE-FRANCE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images, Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

If you thought Margot Robbie looked straight out of a 1960s movie at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, that's because she was oozing with old-Hollywood glamour. More specifically, it appeared the 28-year-old actress channeled the late Sharon Tate.

On Wednesday, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actress looked like a spitting image of the Valley of the Dolls star from the 1968 Cannes Film Festival. Wearing her hair in an almost identically braided hairstyle, where two thinly braided parts on each side of her head perfectly centered her face, Robbie flawlessly recreated the legendary actress' look.

The 28-year-old star's nod to Sharon was first noticed by writer Evan Ross Katz, who shared a side-by-side image on Twitter. Considering Margot plays the iconic star in Quentin Tarantino's upcoming film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, it makes sense she would pull out all the stops at the famous festival.

Watch

Margot Robbie Praises Chanel's New Collection

The mastermind behind Robbie's hairstyle comes courtesy of Bryce Scarlett. Additionally, her glam squad consists of hair colorist Justin Anderson, makeup artist Pati Dubroff and stylist Kate Young.

In fact, during the film's world premiere on Tuesday the I, Tonya star graced the red carpet in a black and white glitzy retro-esque ensemble. It was a Chanel couture outfit, no less. There, her hairstyle also paid tribute to Sharon.

Margot Robbie, Sharon Tate

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images, Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

While Robbie's hair was a lot more subtle than her braided look, the soft waves and cleverly styled curls at the tips were eerily similar to Tate's in the film Valley of the Dolls—which is arguably one of her more iconic roles.

In the last year, the 28-year-old actress has donned more mod-style ensembles and has opted for more playful beauty looks that harken back to the late '60s and '70s.

Of her role in Tarantino's film, where she plays Tate, Margot told IndieWire last May that she was going to respectfully portray the iconic actress.

"I feel a responsibility with every character I play, whether they're fictional or real life… To play her right, play her truthfully, and kind of understand her emotional journey," she said.

Sadly, in 1969, the rising Hollywood star was killed in the Charles Manson's Family murders. Tate was eight-and-a-half months pregnant when she was killed. It would've been her and her husband, Roman Polanski's first child together.

Don't miss E! News every Tuesday to Saturday at 6pm.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Margot Robbie , 2019 Cannes Film Festival , Cannes Film Festival , Style Collective , Style Collective Hair , Style , Red Carpet , Fashion , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Pamela Anderson, Brandon Lee, amfAR, 2019 Cannes Film Festival

Pamela Anderson and Brandon Lee Are a Model Mother-Son Duo at 2019 Cannes amfAR Gala

E-Comm: 5 Great Girls Trip Resorts

5 Great Girls Trip Resorts to Book ASAP

E-Comm: Kylie Jenner, Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Skin, Lancome Sale & More Beauty We're Loving Today

E-Comm: Swimsuits Under $100

Stylish Swimsuits Under $100

Naomi Scott

Aladdin Premiere: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

E-Comm: Hammocks

Hammocks Are Trending—Relax at Home Like Your Fave Celebs

E-Comm: Summer Wedding Guest Dresses

Summer Wedding Guest Dresses You'll Wear Forever

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.