Real Housewives' Luann de Lesseps Taken Into Custody for Violating Probation

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., May. 23, 2019 9:13 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Luann de Lesseps, The Real Housewives of New York City

Charles Sykes/Bravo

Luann de Lesseps was taken into custody Thursday morning for allegedly violating her probation. She has since been released.

According to documents obtained by E! News, The Real Housewives of New York City star tested positive for the presence of alcohol on April 21, 2019 as evidenced by a failed remote breath test on a breathalyzer. After meeting with her probation officer on April 23, the reality star said she had consumed two glasses of mimosas after a performance in Chicago.

The documents also claimed the Bravolebrity failed to provide documentation showing that she attended her required two Alcoholics Anonymous meetings per week as of April 23, 2019. Per the documents, de Lesseps has submitted only five AA meetings to the state of Florida since being placed on supervision.

As a result, a judge in Palm Beach, Fla. ordered the conditions of her probation to be modified. According to court documents, the cabaret star was ordered to have weekly telephone counseling sessions with her treating psychiatrist and monthly in-person sessions. She was also ordered to take an abuse medication as prescribed by her doctor and was instructed to maintain a "soberlink" breathalyzer monitoring device as directed by her probation officer. In addition, she must pay for her own transportation back to Florida should she violate her probation. All of the original terms of her probation remain in effect, as well.

Watch

Luann de Lesseps Opens Up About Being Sober, Rehab & More

As fans will recall, de Lesseps was arrested and charged with battery, trespass in an occupied structure and disorderly intoxication in Palm Beach, Fla. back in December 2017. She pleaded guilty to all three charges as part of a plea deal and was put on probation.

Fans have watched the celebrity's sobriety battle unfold on The Real Housewives of New York City, including her two trips to rehab—the latter of which caused her to miss the reunion.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Luann de Lesseps , Bravo , The Real Housewives Of New York City , Real Housewives , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Nina Dobrev, Grant Mellon

Nina Dobrev and Boyfriend Grant Mellon Pack on the PDA at Cannes

Game of Thrones Finale

Why Emilia Clarke Is Sick and Tired of Talking About Game of Thrones Nude Scenes

Jessica Alba, Architectural Digest

Watch Jessica Alba and Her Kids Give a Tour of Their $10 Million Home

Bachelor Nation Couple Tournament Final 2

Bachelor Nation Couple Tournament: And the Winning Duo Is...

5 Seconds of Summer, 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards

5 Seconds of Summer Drops New Video “Easier” and the Internet Cannot Handle It

Kourtney Kardashian, Kardashians 1607

Kendall Jenner Needs a New Mattress (& Maybe a New Fish) After Hosting Kourtney Kardashian's Family

The Real Housewives of New York City

Watch Bethenny Frankel Revive "Go to Sleep!" for Sonja Morgan...Who Instead Falls to the Floor

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.