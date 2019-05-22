Bec Judd Is Peak Noughties in Throwback Pic from Her High School Formal

Turns out Bec Judd loved butterfly clips just as much as you did.

In a throwback photo shared by her radio show, 3pm Pick-Up, the now 36-year-old can be seen all dressed up for her 2000 high school formal in Western Australia—complete with triangle crop top, pencil-thin brows and twisty hair held up by the ubiquitous noughties clips.

"I had this twisty hair that my hairdresser sprayed with glitter hairspray then I had every twist, twisted with a butterfly clip in a different colour," the mother-of-four said of the look in 2017.

"It was all the rage back in 2000. At the time I thought I looked like a million bucks, mate…I realised my makeup was far too white and my eyebrows were far too thin!"

But Bec's look isn't as outdated as she might think. The radio show's Instagram post compared her 2000 hairstyle to Bella Hadid's surprisingly similar updo at the Cannes Film Festival this week. And Marion Cotillard also attempted to bring back crop-top formal attire on the festival's red carpet.