Bec Judd Is Peak Noughties in Throwback Pic from Her High School Formal

  • By
    &

by Ashley Spencer | Wed., May. 22, 2019 11:19 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Bec Judd

Instagram

Turns out Bec Judd loved butterfly clips just as much as you did.

In a throwback photo shared by her radio show, 3pm Pick-Up, the now 36-year-old can be seen all dressed up for her 2000 high school formal in Western Australia—complete with triangle crop top, pencil-thin brows and twisty hair held up by the ubiquitous noughties clips.

"I had this twisty hair that my hairdresser sprayed with glitter hairspray then I had every twist, twisted with a butterfly clip in a different colour," the mother-of-four said of the look in 2017.

"It was all the rage back in 2000. At the time I thought I looked like a million bucks, mate…I realised my makeup was far too white and my eyebrows were far too thin!"

But Bec's look isn't as outdated as she might think. The radio show's Instagram post compared her 2000 hairstyle to Bella Hadid's surprisingly similar updo at the Cannes Film Festival this week. And Marion Cotillard also attempted to bring back crop-top formal attire on the festival's red carpet.

Read

Miley Cyrus Gives Fans the Ultimate Throwback With Hannah Montana Hair

Bec's life—and fashion!—looks a little bit different these days. She and her footballer husband Chris Judd have their hands full with kids Oscar, 7, Billie, 5, and 2-year-old twins Tom and Darcy, and Bec also hosts Nine's travel show Postcards and co-owns activewear line JAGGAD.

"The whole sneaker trend, how good? I hate heels," Bec told Sunday Life in March. "Remember five or 10 years ago, the trend was those ridiculous big platform heels? Horrific! I've got a pair, a very expensive pair I bought. I wore them once and they're sitting there because I can't bear to throw them away."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Australia , Top Stories , Hair

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jenelle Evans, David Eason

Jenelle Evans Is "Exhausted" as She and David Eason Fight for Custody of Kids

Live In Front Of A Studio Audience, Jamie Fox, Marisa Tomei, Wanda Sykes

Jamie Foxx Hilariously Flubs a Scene in During Live In Front of a Studio Audience

Ayesha Curry, Canon Curry

Ayesha Curry Claps Back at Troll Who Body-Shamed Her 10-Month-Old Son

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, Janel Parrish, Sasha Pieterse

PLL: The Perfectionists Season 1 Finale Flips the Show On Its Head

Mercedes, Reza Farahan

Shahs of Sunset Star Mercedes ''MJ'' Javid Breaks Silence on Reza Farahan's Restraining Order

Jeannie Mai

Jeannie Mai Explains How Being Sexually Abused Led to an 8-Year Rift With Her Mom

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish Gets Candid About Her Own Mental Health Struggles in Emotional PSA

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.