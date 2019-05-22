Jamie Foxx Hilariously Flubs a Scene in During Live In Front of a Studio Audience

Well that was just pure TV fun.

Jimmy Kimmel and Norman Lear just recreated two episodes of All in the Family and The Jeffersons live with a whole bunch of stars, and as Lear explained at the beginning of the evening, the point was to explore how many of the same issues that were important back in 1973 are still relevant today.

"We hope tonight will make you laugh, provoke discussion, and encourage action. There is so much more work we must do in this country we love so much," he said.

All in the Family's episode found Archie (Woody Harrelson) coming to terms with his black neighbors, and The Jeffersons dealt with Louise's hesitation to hire a maid.

The whole thing turned out to be extremely delightful, and made only more delightful by the fact that it was very much live, which Jaime Foxx proved when he completely screwed up a line and broke character to address it. Or maybe it's more accurate to say he addressed it in character as George Jefferson.