Kylie Skin, Lancome Sale & More Beauty We're Loving Today

  By
    &

by LaToya Marc | Wed., May. 22, 2019 3:35 PM

E-Comm: Kylie Jenner, Kylie Cosmetics

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The beauty gods blessed us today, and our skin is ready for the glow-up! Kylie Jenner launched Kylie Skin, her highly anticipated skincare line, Nordstrom Rack is having a 3-day flash sale on Lancome, and the SkinStore kicked off their up to 50% off Memorial Day Sale.

We know – it's a lot and we want to help you take advantage of it all, because we want you to have it all.

Read

Inside Kylie Jenner's Lavish KylieSkin Launch Party: Pink Sushi, James Charles and Roller Skating

From skincare essentials like retinol to make-up trends like Urban Decay's Game of Thrones collection, we are here to help you keep your skin glowingly flawless no matter your budget.

So go ahead, let us help you get your skin all the way together!

E-Comm: Beauty We're Shopping Today

Kylie Skin Vitamin C Serum

Just one pump at morning and night will help brighten skin and improve overall skin health.

SHOP NOW: $28 at Kylie Skin

E-Comm: Beauty We're Shopping Today

Kylie Skin Eye Cream

This fragreance-free formula contains a blend of caffeine, green tea, Vitamin E and pomegranate extracts that help brighten, hydrate, and reduce puffiness and the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

SHOP NOW: $20 at Kylie Skin

E-Comm: Beauty We're Shopping Today

Lancome Summer Glow Kit

This palette has everything you need to give you face a buildable bronze.

SHOP NOW: $39 $25 at Nordstrom Rack

E-Comm: Beauty We're Shopping Today

Lancome Jelly Flower Lip Tint

Show off your glow with a suble tint of pink, courtesy of this lippy.

SHOP NOW: $33 $22 at Nordstrom

E-Comm: Beauty We're Shopping Today

Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant

Rapidly absorbed, this leave-on formula offers a gentle, non-abrasive solution to exfoliation. It's an award-winning treatment ideal for combination to oily skin types.

SHOP NOW: $29 $25 at SkinStore

E-Comm: Beauty We're Shopping Today

SkinStore x Philip Kingsley Limited Edition Box

This exclusive Limited Edition Beauty Box features six products in both full-sizes and deluxe samples: Geranium and Neroli Elasticizer, Body Building Shampoo, Moisture Balancing Conditioner and PK Prep Perfecting Spray; plus a Citrus Sunshine Swimcap and PK Handbag Brush.

SHOP NOW: $98 $30 at SkinStore

