Wendy Williams' Son Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Her Ex Kevin Hunter

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., May. 22, 2019 1:48 PM
There seems to be trouble in the Hunter family.
While Wendy Williams and her longtime husband Kevin Hunter are in the midst of a divorce, a fight allegedly broke out between him and their 18-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr. The Essex County Prosecutor's Office in New Jersey confirmed to E! News that the teen was arrested by West Orange police and charged with alleged simple assault following an incident with his dad around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday at a store in town.
According to a source, he was released very quickly after the arrest and is currently with his famous mom. The cause of the alleged fight is unconfirmed. Attempts to reach Kevin Sr.'s rep were unsuccessful.
The West Orange Police Department confirmed to E! News there is an ongoing investigation involving Kevin Jr., but declined to share any further details.
Kevin Sr. reportedly told TMZ on the matter, "I love my son very much and I will not be pursuing this matter legally. Things are not always how they appear."
Early last month, the daytime talk show host filed for divorce from her husband of 21 years.
Less than a week later, Kevin broke his silence on the split, saying in part of a public statement, "No matter what the outcome is or what the future holds, we are still The Hunter Family and I will continue to work with and fully support my wife in this business and through any and all obstacles she may face living her new life of sobriety, while I also work on mine."
