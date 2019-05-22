Netflix Reveals What's Coming and Going in June 2019: Time to Binge Black Mirror Season 5

June's going to be another hot month for Netflix.

Season five of the hit anthology sci-fi series Black Mirror, starring Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie and Topher Grace, premieres on the platform on June 5. Two days later marks the premiere of season three of Designated Survivor, which Netflix had picked up and saved after ABC canceled the show, which stars Kiefer Sutherland.

Other new releases include the Disney animated movie Ralph Breaks the Internet and the Oscar-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and on June 14, you can start to watch Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandlerplay a married couple in the thriller-comedy film Murder Mystery.

Also in June, at a date that is yet to be announced, the third and final season (as of now) of Netflix original series Marvel's Jessica Jones will premiere.

Movies set to leave Netflix include Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Kill Bill: Vo1. 1 and 2, Legally Blonde and its sequel, as well as '80s classic Pretty in Pink.