Why Will Smith Refuses to Watch Wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s Uncensored Red Table Talk

by Corinne Heller | Wed., May. 22, 2019 5:43 AM
Will Smith thinks wife Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk is "fantastic." Just don't ask him to, you know, watch it.
The actress co-hosts the talk show with their daughter Willow Smith and her mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones. Red Table Talk premiered last year and has featured a variety of celebrity guests discussing personal topics such as sex, mental illness and divorce. Jada and her family also get candid, and Will has himself appeared on the show to talk with his wife about their marriage.
"No, I don't watch it. They're tellin' all our business," Will said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, adding that his family members do not run the topics by him beforehand.
"It's actually fantastic, the episodes I could bear," he continued. "And they sit down, and it's really wide open, raw conversation across the generations about a cornucopia of topics."
On a recent episode, Jada got candid about a past porn addiction.
"Even a pornocopia of topics," host Jimmy Kimmel told Will.
"Absolutely, yeah, porn addiction I think was the topic. Yeah there was one of those" Will said. "They all go into a blur, you know."
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards
"Who it is most upsetting to hear talk about that? Your daughter? Your wife? Or your mother-in-law?" Kimmel asked.
"It's all bad," Will said, smiling.
The actor has a Facebook Watch show himself, the docu-series Will Smith's Bucket List, which has also featured members of his family. He can also be seen as Genie in Disney's new live-action Aladdin reboot, which is set for release on Friday.
