Sorry, Game of Thrones Fans! It Looks Like Arya Stark Isn't Getting a Spinoff

Winter is coming…but not for Arya Stark.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Tuesday, HBO programming president Casey Bloys shot down rumors the Game of Thrones fan favorite would get her own spinoff series.

The last time fans saw the Maisie Williams character she had left the North to discover what lay west of Westeros. Now, fans may never get this answer.

While Bloys confirmed the network is shooting its first pilot this June—and that two other successors are in development—he hinted these prequels won't involve Arya.

"Nope, nope, nope. No," he said when asked about the possibility. "Part of it is, I do want this show—this Game of Thrones, Dan and David's show—to be its own thing. I don't want to take characters from this world that they did beautifully and put them off into another world with someone else creating it. I want to let it be the artistic piece they've got. That's one of the reasons why I'm not trying to do the same show over. George has a massive, massive world; there are so many ways in. That's why we're trying to do things that feel distinct—and to not try and redo the same show. That's probably one of the reasons why, right now, a sequel or picking up any of the other characters doesn't make sense for us."