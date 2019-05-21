Nick Cummins Reacts to Report He's Dating Married at First Sight's Jessika Power

The Honey Badger is setting the record straight.

After NW claimed that Nick Cummins and Married at First Sight Australia star Jessika Power had been "caught out" dating, the former rugby star spoke out on Instagram.

"G'day guys, now there's been an article come out about who I'm dating from a 'credible source'," Nick said via Instagram Stories videos, as captured by 9Honey Celebrity.

The former Bachelor Australia star, 31, went on to say he'd "never met" or messaged the 27-year-old and that he believed the outlet's readers could "smell a rat".

"I strongly suggest you neck up, you bunch of parrots, turn it into a non-fictional magazine and do better in 2019," Nick concluded, writing, "Truth: I'm single, happy, healthy and enjoying my adventures. All the best!"

Jessika also slammed the report on her account, posting, "'LOL! I swear the media give me a new boyfriend every week. Fake news, guys."