Nick Cummins Reacts to Report He's Dating Married at First Sight's Jessika Power

  • By
    &

by Ashley Spencer | Tue., May. 21, 2019 11:35 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Nick Cummins, Jessika Power

Instagram

The Honey Badger is setting the record straight.

After NW claimed that Nick Cummins and Married at First Sight Australia star Jessika Power had been "caught out" dating, the former rugby star spoke out on Instagram.

"G'day guys, now there's been an article come out about who I'm dating from a 'credible source'," Nick said via Instagram Stories videos, as captured by 9Honey Celebrity.

The former Bachelor Australia star, 31, went on to say he'd "never met" or messaged the 27-year-old and that he believed the outlet's readers could "smell a rat".

"I strongly suggest you neck up, you bunch of parrots, turn it into a non-fictional magazine and do better in 2019," Nick concluded, writing, "Truth: I'm single, happy, healthy and enjoying my adventures. All the best!"

Jessika also slammed the report on her account, posting, "'LOL! I swear the media give me a new boyfriend every week. Fake news, guys."

Read

Bachelor In Paradise's Brooke Reveals the Unexpected Way Nick Cummins Keeps in Touch

Still, Jessika is dating a new man since MAFS. She was photographed kissing and hugging kickboxer Suleiman 'Sam' Abdulrahim in Melbourne on Monday night. Sam was recently released from prison after serving time for a 2015 speeding accident which resulted in the death of an 88-year-old great-grandmother.

Their public romance comes on the heels of her controversial time on Married at First Sight's sixth season. After being initially paired with farmer Mick Gould, Jessika struck up a relationship with groom Dan Webb behind their respective partners' backs.

But once the show's experts played footage of Jessika flirting with yet another groom, Nic Jovanovic, at the reunion special, her and Dan's relationship slowly began to fizzle out. 

Dan went on to have a short-lived fling with model Vanessa Sierra, the ex-girlfriend of Jessika's brother, Rhyce Power.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Australia , Top Stories , The Bachelor Australia , The Bachelor , Married At First Sight Australia , Reality TV , Nick Cummins

Trending Stories

Latest News
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton, Tony Awards 2016, Show

Hamilton Is Finally Coming to Australia!

Andrew Sevener, Gyth Rigdon, Maelyn Jarmon, Dexter Roberts

The Voice Season 16 Crowns a Winner

Naomi Scott

Aladdin Premiere: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

NCIS

NCIS Just Pulled Off a Big Surprise In Season 16 Finale

Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton and John Legend Are Enemies Until After The Voice Finale

Moby, Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman Speaks Out About Moby's ''Disturbing'' Dating Claims: He Was ''Being Creepy''

Jade Roper, Tanner Tolbert, Nick Viall, Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon

Jared Haibon Gets Real About Moving in With Ashley Iaconetti and Life After The Bachelor

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.