It's gonna blow us all away.

After years of desperate pleas by musical-loving Aussies, Hamilton is finally coming to Australia.

The smash-hit Broadway show, which opened in the US in 2015 and London in 2017, will arrive at Sydney's Lyric Theatre in March 2021.

"Thank you to everyone in Australia who's been asking for Hamilton. It's on its way and we can't wait," creator and original star Lin-Manuel Miranda said in a video announcement.

Hamilton shook up the Broadway scene by telling the story of Alexander Hamilton and the American Revolutionary War largely through rap and hip-hop and featuring a diverse cast. It was an instant success and remains one of the toughest theatre tickets to score in town.