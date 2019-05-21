Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
by Ashley Spencer | Tue., May. 21, 2019 9:06 PM
It's gonna blow us all away.
After years of desperate pleas by musical-loving Aussies, Hamilton is finally coming to Australia.
The smash-hit Broadway show, which opened in the US in 2015 and London in 2017, will arrive at Sydney's Lyric Theatre in March 2021.
"Thank you to everyone in Australia who's been asking for Hamilton. It's on its way and we can't wait," creator and original star Lin-Manuel Miranda said in a video announcement.
Hamilton shook up the Broadway scene by telling the story of Alexander Hamilton and the American Revolutionary War largely through rap and hip-hop and featuring a diverse cast. It was an instant success and remains one of the toughest theatre tickets to score in town.
While Melbourne and Brisbane also vied to land Hamilton's initial Australian run, it was Sydney that ultimately won out. The Australian production will be produced by its original Broadway producer Jeffrey Sellers and local producer Michael Cassel, who also oversaw Melbourne's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child production.
Auditions will take place later this year, and Sellers says he's just as committed to diverse casting in the Australian run as he was in New York.
"Lin wrote the role of George Washington for a friend who is a man of colour and a hip-hop artist, and he was going to play Hamilton and he is Latino American," Sellers told the Sydney Morning Herald. "If you are writing a show that employs hip-hop as such a strong element, it is organic that the performers are diverse."
He noted it would be "incredible" to case Indigenous Australians in lead roles.
On-sale dates for tickets have yet to be announced, but fans can sign up for the waiting list at Hamiltonmusical.com.au.
