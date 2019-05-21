The Voice Season 16 Crowns a Winner

Congratulations are in order to Maelyn Jarmon, and her coach, John Legend.

Maelyn was just announced as the winner of season 16 of The Voice, which should come as no surprise to anyone who saw her blind audition, which turned all four chairs with "Fields of Gold." She chose newbie coach John Legend and continued to be stellar all season long.

Even if all you saw was last night's performance of her original single "Wait For You," you know why she won. Because she's already a star, basically.

While the night started with four, Andrew Sevener and Dexter Roberts were eventually named the fourth and third place finishers, and Gyth Rigdon won second.