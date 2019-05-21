Jared Haibon Gets Real About Moving in With Ashley Iaconetti and Life After The Bachelor

Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti got engaged on Bachelor in Paradise, but their soon-to-be married life isn't all sunshine and margaritas on the beach.

The Bachelor Nation couple has a love story that rivals most box office chart-topping movies and now they're taking their relationship to new heights with a YouTube show called What Now? The show also features Bachelor alums Nick Viall, Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert. The first two episodes were released on Tuesday and are available to stream on YouTube.

What Now? explores the romantic relationships between Ashley and Jared and Tanner and Jade as well as their friendship as a whole. Fear not for the semi-fifth wheel Nick, who launched his essential oils brand called Natural Habits. He joked during the second episode that he is a "former accountant, software sales person, art directing essential oil photo shoot…single."

His relationship status has become the butt of many jokes that the friends have shared on Instagram, and he seems to be taking it all in good stride.

Much of the show's first few episodes center around two major moves: Jared into Ashley's apartment that she shares with her sister Lauren and Jade and Tanner leaving Kansas City for Orange County.

Jared kept his descriptions of the apartment pretty restrained. "It's very female. It's very sparkly. It's very glam," he told the camera. "This should be pretty interesting."