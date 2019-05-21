Hammocks Are Trending—Relax at Home Like Your Fave Celebs

Memorial Day is right around the corner, and whether you are taking a vacation or enjoying a staycation, we hope you have plans to relax and chill! We spotted some of our fave celebs enjoying hammocks recently, and we want in on the lazy fun.  We love hammocks and swings because they can sway and rock you to sleep, help you feel weightless and carefree and make your place the coolest of your friends because like who else has one. 

Whether indoor or outdoor, at the beach or the park, these hammocks and swings are the perfect leisure furniture to add to your collection. Plus Wayfair is having their 70% off Memorial Day Sale and Amazon always feels like a sale, making these non-essential essentials even more affordable.

If chillaxing in a hammock is good enough for the celebs, you should def give these a try!

Edyth Fringed Cotton Tree Hammock

We love these fringes—bohemian chic at its finest.

SHOP NOW: $70 $44.99 at Wayfair

 

Large Brazilian Hammock Chair by Hammock Sky

This one is extra long and looks perfect for napping—plus it comes with a lifetime warranty.

SHOP NOW: $49.97 at Amazon

Hawkins Cotton Rope Chair Hammock

Easily the best seat in the house. Read, sleep, and/or have a cocktail here.

SHOP NOW: $59 $34.20 at Wayfair

Chihee Hammock Chair 

We love the color variety here and reviewers say this is an incredible value.

SHOP NOW: $29.99-$31.99 at Amazon

Plummer Polyester Chair Hammock

One reviewer says this chair is crazy comfortable, large enough for your entire body and perfect for relaxing the day away.

SHOP NOW: $89.49 $44.85 at Wayfair

Svenn Cotton and Polyester Chair Hammock

Fun and functional, this chair hammock could be a great addition to your outdoor oasis.

SHOP NOW: $49.49 $28.48 at Wayfair

Lazy Daze Hammocks 51inch Double Caribbean Hammock 

This one is giving us major beach vacay vibes and is quite massive (plus it's perfect for 2).

SHOP NOW: $75.99 at Amazon

Rylie Cotton Hammock with Stand

We love these bold beautiful colors and that this one can likely hold you and a friend (up to 450lbs).

SHOP NOW: $139.49 $77.82 at Wayfair

Kyleigh Tree Hammock with Stand

This one reminds us of the classic rope hammock and it's great both in and outdoors.

SHOP NOW: $159.49 $94.97 at Wayfair

Hanging Rope Swing Seat for Indoor & Outdoor

The decorative tassels and two-piece cushions for extra support make this one elegant yet inviting.

SHOP NOW: $69.95 at Amazon

 

Sorbus Hammock Chair Macrame Swing

Stylish and portable, this swing will add character to your office, bedroom or garden.

SHOP NOW: $54.98 at Amazon

