OK, but Who Is Tati Westbrook? Everything You Need to Know About the Influencer Who Turned Beauty YouTube Upside Down

"And we almost did the last time we were on Maui. We were this close. We actually had everything set up and then at the last minute, I was like, ‘No, no, I can't. I need a dress and I want to plan this a little bit better!' And I was being a little crazy about it. So I had this idea that we would get married on January 11, our anniversary of our first date. And that we would go back to Maui and do that. And it would just be the two of us and we would elope. And then five weeks ago, because this is just how I am, five weeks ago the emotions hit me like a ton of bricks," she continued, adding that she knew she would regret it for the rest of her life if she didn't have her family and friends, her people, there. "So we quickly planned this wedding. It's going to be beautiful."

The location was a matter of importance for the couple, Westbrook revealed. "That was one of James' mom's last requests in the hospital," she said "I can remember being there with Linda and holding her hand and she couldn't talk, but we were asking her questions and she could squeeze our hands and nod. And we knew that she wanted us to get married on Maui. She always did, from the second that we got engaged. She wanted us to get married there. But this was something that we promised her, and it's so wonderful. My heart is full to be able to actually go and do that is so cool."

Having already taken the other James in her life—James Charles—under her wing, he was on hand to do her make-up for the big day.