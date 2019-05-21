Married at First Sight's Jamie Otis Shares She Has Had Two Abortions

Jamie Otis is speaking up for women everywhere.

Amid headline-sparking legislation out of several states restricting or nearly banning abortions, stars have come forward to speak about their own abortions, including the Married at First Sight star.

"I just cannot continue to sit in silence while women's fundamental human rights are being taken away. I am speaking up for HER," Otis wrote on Instagram. "I had an abortion. Twice. Is it something I'm proud of? Heck no! No one *wants* an abortion. It has left the most painful hole in my heart. But do I think women should be stripped of their right to choose? Absolutely not."

The reality star noted she had previously kept quiet on the subject after facing backlash when she wrote about it in her book, Wifey 101.