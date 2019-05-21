Shahs of Sunset Star Reza Farahan Files a Restraining Order on Mercedes ''MJ'' Javid's Husband

Shahs of Sunset star Reza Farahan has reportedly filed a restraining order on Mercedes "MJ" Javid's husband, Tommy Feight.

According to the restraining order, which was obtained by The Blast, the 45-year-old star alleged that Feight not only vandalized his home (which he shares with partner Adam Neely), but that MJ's husband also "called and threatened my life by phone."

The Shahs of Sunset star claimed the incident happened on Sunday, May 19. On Monday, he shared that he "went to the courthouse to file some paperwork" in Van Nuys, Calif.

The LAPD confirmed to E! News that "officers took a report after an act of vandalism occurred at the address."

Moreover, The Blast reports that Adam allegedly saw everything happen on their home security camera, and they apparently obtained a video of Feight supposedly "holding a bat" when he stepped onto their property.

Additionally, Reza is claiming that Tommy also "threatened to kill him."