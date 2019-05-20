This Game of Thrones and Fuller House Crossover Is Just What We Needed After That Finale

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., May. 20, 2019 1:01 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Everywhere you look, everywhere you go, Game of Thrones lives on!

As millions of Americans continue to digest the shocking—and some may say hilarious—series finale of HBO's hit series, the clever minds at Jimmy Kimmel Live! are celebrating in a unique way.

On tonight's all-new show, fans are going to be treated to a Game of Thrones and Fuller House crossover event you never knew you needed—until now.

In a sneak peek obtained by E! News, Danny Tanner (Bob Saget) and Joey Gladstone (Dave Coulier) represent the Netflix show as they gather around the kitchen.

"I'm in a bit of a pickle," Joey shared when trying to open a jar. Danny replied, "Jaime do you want to take a stab at this?"

Watch

Game of Thrones Series Finale Receives Mixed Reactions

What came next was a surprise appearance by Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) in his signature costume.

Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

ABC/Jimmy Kimmel Live

We'd reveal if he can help, but after his hand was chopped off on the HBO series, we think you know the answer.

While you have to wait until later tonight to see the whole segment, fans are certainly hoping for any and all Game of Thrones content after this weekend's finale.

After (spoiler alert) Jon Snow killed Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Kit Harington was more than ready for some reaction from fans. In fact, he spoke out about the last episode in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"I think it's going to divide," Kit told the publication when reacting to the finale. "But if you track [Daenerys'] story all the way back, she does some terrible things. She crucifies people. She burns people alive. This has been building. So, we have to say to the audience: ‘You're in denial about this woman as well. You knew something was wrong. You're culpable, you cheered her on.'"

Can we at least cheer on a Fuller HouseGame of Thrones crossover? Be our guest!

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. only on ABC.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Jimmy Kimmel Live , Fuller House , Game Of Thrones , TV , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
E-Comm: Urban Decay x Game of Thrones

Urban Decay's Sold-Out Game of Thrones Collection Is Back in Stock!

Fred Willard, The Bachelor

Why Fred Willard Keeps Coming Back to the Bachelor Franchise

Jaime Lannister Gets Uncle Joey Out of a Pickle

Game of Thrones Episode 3, Sansa

So, Sophie Turner's Game of Thrones Tattoo Really Was a Spoiler This Whole Time?

Game of Thrones

Isaac Hempstead-Wright on Game of Thrones Finale: "Life Doesn't Have Neat, Happy Endings"

Game of Thrones Finale

Game of Thrones Cast Bids Farewell to Fans in Emotional Video

The Voice, John Legend

The Voice's John Legend Recaps His Season Full of Blocks in Super Cute Song

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.