This Game of Thrones and Fuller House Crossover Is Just What We Needed After That Finale

Everywhere you look, everywhere you go, Game of Thrones lives on!

As millions of Americans continue to digest the shocking—and some may say hilarious—series finale of HBO's hit series, the clever minds at Jimmy Kimmel Live! are celebrating in a unique way.

On tonight's all-new show, fans are going to be treated to a Game of Thrones and Fuller House crossover event you never knew you needed—until now.

In a sneak peek obtained by E! News, Danny Tanner (Bob Saget) and Joey Gladstone (Dave Coulier) represent the Netflix show as they gather around the kitchen.

"I'm in a bit of a pickle," Joey shared when trying to open a jar. Danny replied, "Jaime do you want to take a stab at this?"