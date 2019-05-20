So, Sophie Turner's Game of Thrones Tattoo Really Was a Spoiler This Whole Time?

Remember when Sophie Turner debuted a new Game of Thrones tattoo and everybody thought she spoiled the show? She said she didn't. Well, she kind of did.

Back in June 2018, Turner debuted her new tattoo—a direwolf, the Stark house sigil, and the quote "the pack survives"—but Turner maintained it was not a spoiler for the final season.

"People were mad and crazy because they thought you were giving away the final spoiler to the final season," host James Corden said to the actress during an appearance on The Late Late Show.

"When I was getting it done, people advised me not to because it looked like I was giving everything away," Turner said in 2018. "But I wasn't! It's just a quote from last season, but everyone figures that the pack really does survive, but it's just a moral that I like to live by."