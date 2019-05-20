Lisa Kudrow Felt Like a "Mountain of a Woman" Next to Friends Co-Stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox

Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston,Courteney Cox

Ron Davis/Getty Images

For Lisa Kudrow, body image is a battle. 

In an interview on WTF with Marc Maron, the Friends alum got candid about how seeing herself on TV affected her weight. During the discussion, Maron asked if she had ever gotten "really skinny" that people asked if she was ok. 

"Unfortunately for a woman, if you're underweight, you look good and that's all I ever got," she said during the chat. The actress also touched on the impact being underweight had, noting, "When I was too thin, I was sick all the time."

Despite the colds and sinus infections she had, Kudrow maintained that weight.

"Because you see yourself on TV and it's that, 'Oh my God, I'm just a mountain of a girl,'" she said. "I'm already bigger than Courteney [Cox] and Jennifer [Aniston]."

She continued, "My bones feel bigger. I just felt like this mountain of a woman next to them."

Kudrow candidly shared how she battles now with accepting her body, shifting between "I don't deserve to be seen by anybody" if she feels like she has a "roll" on her stomach to "So what?" 

"I have a whole battle all the time," she said. "I end up with, 'So what? So, alright. You're older. That's a good thing. Why is that a bad thing?'"

