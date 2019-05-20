Jada Pinkett Smith Gets Candid About Her "Unhealthy" Relationship With Porn

George Pimentel/Getty Images
Jada Pinkett Smith is opening up about her past "porn addiction."
On the latest episode of her hit Facebook series Red Table Talk, the Girls Trip actress gets candid with daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne Banfield-Jones about her history with porn. During their time at the table, the three women discuss their relationship with porn and how it can negatively impact a person's life.
"If I was still on my porn game, I'd be able to show you some good porn," Jada says at the beginning of the episode. "Back in the day I had a little porn addiction, but I wasn't in a relationship when I had a porn addiction, believe it or not, thank goodness."
"We're here to talk about the effects of pornography on relationships," Jada says as the trio sits down at the table. "This is an interesting one, and I actually feel like I was using 'addiction' a little lightly. And maybe I'll say now that I had an unhealthy relationship to porn at one point in my life where I was trying to practice abstinence."
Willow then asks Jada if she thinks her "fixation" on porn came from an "emotional" place, which Jada says it did.
"It was actually like filling an emptiness, at least you think it is," Jada explains. "But it's actually not."
