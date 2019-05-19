Why Damon Gameau’s 2040 is Your Next Must-See Australian Documentary

Damon Gameau's 2014 documentary That Sugar Film gave audiences some bitter truths to swallow about hidden sugars and ‘healthy' eating choices.

Now, the Australian director and actor is back with a new documentary that asks a simple yet important question: What will the world look like in 2040?

The documentary serves as a visual letter to Gameau's daughter Velvet, who will be 25-years-old by 2040.

"My daughter was four when I started making the film. The more articles I read, the more I felt really concerned about what kind of world we were leaving her, and what kind of world she'd have to deal with as a result of some of our actions," The Kettering Incident actor told E! News.

"It was a sense of [saying] right, what are some of the solutions to these problems? It's important to know there are solid, legitimate solutions that exist that we can turn to if things start falling apart—which they are already."

For the documentary, Gameau travelled across the globe—from Bangladesh to Belgium—to find practical solutions like electric self-driving cars and underwater crops of seaweed that could improve the health of the planet.

His vision of the future is an optimistic antidote to the doom and gloom of stories like Black Mirror and Blade Runner 2049.