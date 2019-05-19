EXCLUSIVE!

Game of Thrones' Isaac Hempstead Wright Wants Bran to Join The Office Next

by Ashley Spencer | Sun., May. 19, 2019 10:18 PM

Game of Thrones series finale spoilers ahead!

 Bears. Beets. Bran Stark.

Bran may have ended up winning the (metaphorical) Iron Throne, but actor Isaac Hempstead Wright envisions a different future for the Three Eyed Raven—one that involves a crossover with The Office.

"There are a lot of factions in offices," Isaac told E! News while in Sydney recently. "I think if it got a bit Game of Thrones-y it would be a pretty spicy episode."

But rather than having Jon Snow and co. interact with the employees of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company., Isaac would like them to literally embody the characters.

Isaac, 20, imagines Bran would basically warg into Kevin, "sitting there being sort of weird and quiet," while Ser Davos' Liam Cunningham would step into the role of Michael Scott, "talking shit all the time."

Emilia Clarke Was "Flabbergasted" By Daenerys' Game of Thrones Ending

The series finale of Game of Thrones saw Jon shockingly murder Daenerys once it became clear she planned to continue her reign of terror, paving the way for a new leader of the Seven Kingdoms: Bran Stark. (Since Sansa opted to keep the North an independent kingdom, technically he's only the King of the Six Kingdoms. But he still pretty much came out on top.)

For Isaac, who began acting on the Emmy-winning series when he was just 10 years old, filming his final scene was overwhelming.

"It was really sad. Saying goodbye to Bran and putting that costume away for the last time was like, wow. It was really weird," he told E! News. "I'm never in my life going to be Bran Stark again, the person I've got to play for the last 10 years of my life. It's a pretty huge chapter of my life to say goodbye to, so it was emotional."

Game of Thrones' Hilarious Series Finale: Congrats to the New Ruler of the 6 Kingdoms!

