Game of Thrones' Isaac Hempstead Wright Wants Bran to Join The Office Next

Game of Thrones series finale spoilers ahead!

Bears. Beets. Bran Stark.

Bran may have ended up winning the (metaphorical) Iron Throne, but actor Isaac Hempstead Wright envisions a different future for the Three Eyed Raven—one that involves a crossover with The Office.

"There are a lot of factions in offices," Isaac told E! News while in Sydney recently. "I think if it got a bit Game of Thrones-y it would be a pretty spicy episode."

But rather than having Jon Snow and co. interact with the employees of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company., Isaac would like them to literally embody the characters.

Isaac, 20, imagines Bran would basically warg into Kevin, "sitting there being sort of weird and quiet," while Ser Davos' Liam Cunningham would step into the role of Michael Scott, "talking shit all the time."