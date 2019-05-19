American Idol Names a 2019 Winner

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Sun., May. 19, 2019 8:13 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
American Idol, Alejandro Aranda, Madison Vandenburg, Laine Hardy

ABC

Anybody else watching anything other than American Idol tonight? 

Didn't think so. This was the only thing on TV! For all three hours! 

The second season of ABC's rebooted singing competition just crowned a winner, and it was Bran Stark! Or perhaps Sansa Stark! Jon Snow? Sorry. Say congrats to the 19 year-old King Laine Hardy of Louisiana, also known as Bayou Boy.

The finale started with Hardy, Alejandro Aranda (a favorite since his breathtaking audition), and Madison Vandenburg, also a frontrunner all season. Vandenburg was named second runner up earlier in the finale. 

Watch

Katy Perry Whips Her Hair in Excitement for American Idol Top 3

Hardy's journey on American Idol began last season, when he was cut just before making it to the Top 50. Then during this season's auditions, he returned to play guitar for a friend, but he returned with his own merch and new teeth, and the judges could barely concentrate on his friend. They even had Hardy play a song right on the spot, and immediately sent him through, despite the fact that he was not auditioning. 

Katy Perry even told him he could win this thing, and would ya look at that, he did! 

American Idol airs on ABC. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ American Idol , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Game of Thrones, Season 8, Episode 6, Daenerys

Game of Thrones' Hilarious Series Finale: Congrats to the New Ruler of the 6 Kingdoms!

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 4

Lip Injections, Secrets and Crumbling Marriages on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Kristofer Hivju, Game of Thrones, Before the Final Episode

Game of Thrones Stars Share Emotional Tributes on Day of Series Finale

Glee cast 2009

Ah, Gleek Out! Celebrate Glee's 10-Year Anniversary By Voting for Your Favorite OG Character

Game of Thrones

Will Game of Thrones Redeem Daenerys Targaryen?

The Bachelorette

The Bachelorette's Hannah Brown Struggles With One Big Misconception About Her

"Beverly Hills, 90210" Reboot Loses Showrunner & Writers

E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.