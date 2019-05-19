American Idol Names a 2019 Winner

Anybody else watching anything other than American Idol tonight?

Didn't think so. This was the only thing on TV! For all three hours!

The second season of ABC's rebooted singing competition just crowned a winner, and it was Bran Stark! Or perhaps Sansa Stark! Jon Snow? Sorry. Say congrats to the 19 year-old King Laine Hardy of Louisiana, also known as Bayou Boy.

The finale started with Hardy, Alejandro Aranda (a favorite since his breathtaking audition), and Madison Vandenburg, also a frontrunner all season. Vandenburg was named second runner up earlier in the finale.