Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Are Engaged! Relive Their Cutest Couple Moments

Here's an important weekend update for you: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are engaged!

E! News confirmed on Sunday that Johansson and the Saturday Night Live head writer will be exchanging I do's sometime in the future. According to Washington Post, the happy couple doesn't have a date set just yet for when that big day will be.

The 34-year-old and her newly minted fiancé have been together for about two years. In May 2017, they were seen showing lots of PDA at the Saturday Night Live season 42 wrap party. A source told E! News at the time that they were "hooking up" and it had "been going on for a bit" at that point.

It would take Johansson and Jost another seven months before they made their official debut as a couple at the American Museum of Natural History Museum Gala in December 2017.

Jost recently accompanied Johansson on the red carpet at the Avengers: Endgame premiere in Los Angeles on April 22 and they looked like quite the smitten couple as they stared lovingly into each other's eyes.