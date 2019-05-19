Game of Thrones Stars Share Emotional Tributes Before Series Finale

by Corinne Heller | Sun., May. 19, 2019 11:19 AM
Many fans may not agree with the final journey getting there, but after eight seasons, seventy-two episodes and at least two errant coffee cups, the bells have tolled and we have reached the last episode of Game of Thrones.
Stars such as Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen, and John Bradley, who plays Samwell Tarly, took to Instagram hours before the series finale to pay tribute to the HBO show that made them famous.
Clarke shared a photo of her co-stars from the current eighth season, in and out of costume.
"Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being," she wrote. "I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we've flown. But to you, dear kind magical fans, I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we've made and what I've done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams. Without you there is no us. And now our watch has ended."
See the cast's emotional tributes to Game of Thrones:
Instagram / Emilia Clarke
The actress posted on Instagram photos of the season eight cast together, in and out of costume...presumably before things went south for some of the characters.
Instagram / Emilia Clarke
"Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me," she wrote in her Instagram post. "The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I've sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice."
"Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being. I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we've flown. But to you, dear kind magical fans, I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we've made and what I've done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams. Without you there is no us. And now our watch has ended. @gameofthrones @hbo #love #motherofdragonsoverandout."
Instagram / Emilia Clarke
The actress also posted a close-up of her character's wig—the last of several worn over the years, and the most braided.
Article continues below
Instagram / Kristofer Hivju
One of the show's most beloved stars shared this selfie of him with real-life wife Gry Molvær Hivju and Gwendoline Christie, who plays his crush Brienne of Tarth. He wrote, "Onscreen and offscreen love! Definitely a win win situation:-) Homage to Gwendoline Christie @gwendolineuniverse for her brilliant preformance as the warrior, the knight and the beautiful human being Brienne Of Tarth #GOTafterparty With my wife @grymolvaerhivju #gameofthrones #brienneoftarth #tormund #brimund #tormundgiantsbane #newyork."
Instagram / John Bradley
On the day of the Game of Thrones series finale, the actor posted on Instagram a photo of him holding up his rehearsal and prep schedule for his first-ever episode, the fourth in season one, writing, "So tonight we have our very last episode. It's the final step of a long and wonderful journey. A journey that, for me, started at 10am on Monday 19th of July 2010. I know this because recently I found my rehearsal and prep schedule for season 1, week 1. This was given to me when I landed in Belfast for the first time, weeks before we even started shooting."
"Listed here is the rehearsal where I first met Kit [Harington], and the first time I wore the costume that's seen me through 8 seasons," he continued. "I'm glad I kept this. I met so many people that week who have come to mean so much to me. Back then we couldn't have known the journey we'd go on together. I wouldn't swap that experience, or those people, for the world. Enjoy the episode and thanks for everything. ❤️❤️❤️ @gameofthrones @hbo #GOT."
Twitter / Game of Thrones / HBO
A message to the fans was posted on the HBO series' Twitter page hours before the finale.
Article continues below
And check out more behind-the-scenes photos of the Game of Thrones cast.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?