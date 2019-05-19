Game of Thrones Stars Share Emotional Tributes Before Series Finale

Many fans may not agree with the final journey getting there, but after eight seasons, seventy-two episodes and at least two errant coffee cups, the bells have tolled and we have reached the last episode of Game of Thrones.

Stars such as Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen, and John Bradley, who plays Samwell Tarly, took to Instagram hours before the series finale to pay tribute to the HBO show that made them famous.

Clarke shared a photo of her co-stars from the current eighth season, in and out of costume.

"Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being," she wrote. "I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we've flown. But to you, dear kind magical fans, I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we've made and what I've done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams. Without you there is no us. And now our watch has ended."