Sophie Turner Says Joe Jonas Saved Her Life When She Was "Mentally Unwell"

Turner was 15 when Game of Thrones, her first onscreen acting project, debuted in 2011. Social media was becoming mainstream. She told the Sunday Times she wished she never had her adolescence "displayed in public" there. In April, Turner told Dr. Philon his podcast, Phil in the Blanks, that negative comments about her character on social media caused a decline in her mental health, following "five or six years" of battling depression, and added, "I used to think about suicide a lot when I was younger."

Turner had a problem with body image. She told the Sunday Times she was "desperately unhappy" and a "complete mess," and even considered suicide at one point. At age 19, she sought therapy.

"Suddenly, everyone's metabolism slows down at 17, 18 and then that's documented," she said. "My skin and everything. People commenting on it. I was too aware of my body at a young age. And it just kind of took over my mind, it was all I would think about. Calorie counting, everything. 'Oh, I'll just eat nuts today.' I stopped having my period for a year—that's when I decided to have therapy...I just think it's so important everyone should have a therapist, honestly."

Turner had told Marie Claire Australia in comments posted earlier this month, "I have experienced mental illness firsthand and I've seen what it came do to the people around [the sufferers] as well." Turner also recalled how her body changed as she grew older and how film and television studios put pressure on her to lose weight.

She said she sought therapy, adding, "Everyone needs a therapist, especially when people are constantly telling you you're not good enough and you don't look good enough. I think it's necessary to have someone to talk to, and to help you through that."