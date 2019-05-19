Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Never-Before-Seen Wedding Photos on 1-Year Anniversary

by Corinne Heller | Sun., May. 19, 2019 8:06 AM
Happy anniversary, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry!
The 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex and 34-year-old Duke of Sussex celebrated one year of marriage on Saturday, two weeks after welcoming their first child, son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. To mark the occasion, they released 14 never-before-seen photos from their 2018 royal wedding on their Instagram page.
The two had wed at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, located just a few miles away from their new home of Frogmore Cottage. The photos they released were presented in a video slideshow, set to the sound of a choir singing "This Little Light of Mine," their recessional song.
The pics show scenes such as Meghan and mother Doria Ragland sharing a tender moment at the wedding, Harry and brother Prince William walking together down a stairwell.
The images are mostly black-and-white—a personal preference for the couple, whose first shared photo of their son was black and white. The two have also shared black-and-white Christmas cards.
See Meghan and Harry's newly released wedding photos:
Chris Allerton / Joe Short / Instagram / @SussexRoyal
On their 1-year wedding anniversary, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry released never-before-seen behind-the-scenes photos from their May 19, 2018 royal wedding at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on their Instagram account.
Chris Allerton / Joe Short / Instagram / @SussexRoyal
Prince Harry and brother and best man Prince William make their way down a stairwell.
Chris Allerton / Joe Short / Instagram / @SussexRoyal
The groom pretends to hitch a ride to the wedding.
Chris Allerton / Joe Short / Instagram / @SussexRoyal
The bride receives her bouquet.
Chris Allerton / Joe Short / Instagram / @SussexRoyal
Harry's father Prince Charles escorts Meghan down the aisle.
Chris Allerton / Joe Short / Instagram / @SussexRoyal
Harry makes it official.
Chris Allerton / Joe Short / Instagram / @SussexRoyal
Meghan shares a tender moment with mother Doria Ragland.
Chris Allerton / Joe Short / Instagram / @SussexRoyal
Meghan receives some assistance.
Chris Allerton / Joe Short / Instagram / @SussexRoyal
Meghan makes it official.
Chris Allerton / Joe Short / Instagram / @SussexRoyal
The Duke of Sussex ponders his final moments as a single man.
Chris Allerton / Joe Short / Instagram / @SussexRoyal
The bride and groom pose for photos with their bridesmaids and pageboys.
PA / Instagram / @SussexRoyal
The bride and groom appear outside the church.
PA / Instagram / @SussexRoyal
The bride and groom seal their love with a kiss. Well, another kiss.
PA / Instagram / @SussexRoyal
Congrats to the couple!
"Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world," Meghan and Harry said in their Instagram post. "Each of you made this day even more meaningful."
See press photos from Meghan and Harry's royal wedding.
