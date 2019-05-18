Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson Are Living Their Best Lives on Family Girls' Trip

by Corinne Heller | Sat., May. 18, 2019 2:15 PM
Khloe Kardashian and True Thompsonare enjoying some R&R on a girls' trip in a beautiful location.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her 1-year-old daughter are vacationing on the Turks and Caicos Islands with Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, and the sisters' friends.
Khloe posted on her Instagram page on Saturday a photo of her and True playing on the beach with the reality star's BFF Malika Haqq.
"Girls Trip," Khloe wrote.
She also shared a gorgeous shot of the beach and the crystal blue waters of the Atlantic ocean.
A day earlier, Khloe posted a pic of her True and true sitting by themselves on the wet sands as well as a pic of the two indoors, with the child smiling while wearing a pink and white striped one-piece swimsuit and pink head wrap, and holding a pair of pink sunglasses.
"My Water Baby," she wrote.
"Pure JOY," commented mom Kris Jenner.
See photos from the family's trip to Turks and Caicos:
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star enjoys some beach time with her daughter and BFF during a "girl's trip" with her sisters and friends to the Turks and Caicos Islands in May 2019.
Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
"No girls allowed," Kourtney Kardashian wrote on Instagram.
Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
The two recreate a magical time in their lives!
Instagram / Sarah Howard
Kourtney Kardashian appears with girlfriends Larsa Pippen, Stephanie Shepherd, Sarah Howard, Melissa Kolker and Nicole Reda.
Instagram / Stephanie Shepherd
The reality star and her friend strike a pose together on the beach.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
The reality star and her daughter sit together on the beach.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Water baby!
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian captured this stunning shot.
