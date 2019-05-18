James Charles Addresses "Misinformation" in New Video as Tati Westbrook Says She's Taking Time "To Heal"

James Charles is not going down without a fight.

The YouTube star posted a new video on Saturday just about two weeks after his very public feud with beauty vlogger Tati Westbrook went viral. Since then, YouTube stars and YouTube fans have vocally taken sides in the Tati-James debate and he's lost millions upon millions of subscribers and followers.

The 19-year-old lifestyle star asserted in his 41-minute video titled "No More Lies" that this was the last time we'd hear him speak out about the schism that has rocked YouTube.

"It is very important to me that this video has all the information, all the facts, all the receipts, and is current and present because I will not be addressing it again," he said towards the beginning.

James even went so far as to thank Tati and fellow YouTube celeb Jeffree Star for "taking some of the responsibility for blowing this whole thing up and for starting everything."

James has been the subject of online vitriol in the recent weeks, and he also thanked Jeffree and Tati for "trying to redirect the hate away."

On Thursday, Tati told her followers in another video that she didn't "hate" James and hoped that people would stop bullying him.

"I don't want you guys hating on him... It's painful to watch someone that you have cared for be dragged and to know that this started because of me," she said. "I don't think anyone deserves that. I think people deserve a wake-up call and people deserve to be called out for actions. I think someone's got to do it. I hope that this inspires parents to have more conversations with their kids, because we are losing that."