Comparing the Unique Ways Kim Kardashian Has Shared the First Photos of Her Children

There he is!

Kim Kardashian has shared the first photo of her and Kanye West's fourth child, Psalm West. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the "Stronger" rapper welcomed their baby boy via a surrogate on Thursday, May 9. The following day, Kim announced their son's arrival on social media, sharing, "He's here and he's perfect!"

"Beautiful Mother's Day," Kim shared on Twitter on Friday afternoon with a photo of her newborn. "With the arrival of our fourth child. We are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need."

The KKW Beauty founder and the Grammy winner are also parents to North West, 5, Saint West, 3, and Chicago West, 1.

Amid speculation back in January, Kim confirmed that she and Kanye had a baby boy on the way while appearing on Watch What Happens Live alongside sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. "I got drunk at our Christmas Eve party and I told some people. I can't remember who I told because I never get drunk."