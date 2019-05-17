Every Time the Spice Girls Playfully Shaded Victoria Beckham Over Skipping Their Reunion Tour

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
by Alyssa Morin | Fri., May. 17, 2019 1:51 PM
Is it too late to "say you'll be there," Victoria Beckham?
As the Spice Girls gear up for their highly-anticipated reunion tour, the iconic girl group has been playfully throwing shade at Posh Spice. Since she's the only one not returning to the stage, many of her former band members are poking fun at her absence.
Mel C, Emma Bunton, Mel B and Geri Halliwell have all signed on to perform their girl power hits, including "Wannabe," "Say You'll Be There," and many more. Lately, they've been sharing sneak peeks of their choreography and vocal training.
More recently, Ginger Spice took to Instagram to share a throwback snap of the girl group. While the post seemed harmless, she low-key threw shade at the 45-year-old singer turned fashion designer.
"Say you'll be there...7 days! #spiceworld2019." If you look closely at her accompanying image, she cropped out Posh Spice from the original photo. Many fans in her comment section noticed it, too and flooded her with messages like, "the crop tho" and "Cropped out Vicky B. The shade."
This isn't the first time the Spice Girls have dissed Victoria. When it was announced the fashion mogul wouldn't join the band for the reunion tour, Sporty Spice cheekily commented on the topic.
"Yeah, I think it is tough, because obviously, she's a huge part of the band," she told Baby Spice on the Heart Breakfast radio show (which she co-hosts).
Additionally, the girl group revealed that Victoria wasn't actually asked to be part of the Spice World Tour, which resulted in some more shade.
"Do you know what is actually quite funny… I saw Victoria recently and obviously we've all been in contact, she is still very much a part of the Spice Girls, she really supports us and we really support her... But she did raise the point that she was never actually asked. We just presumed," Mel C shared last November.
Chiming in, Geri said, "I spoke to her two days ago, before the announcement, and she has said it for years that she just doesn't want to do it anymore, so we knew that."
However, Scary Spice's Halloween costume last year wasn't so subtle. The 43-year-old star dressed as Victoria "not going on tour."
Her costume came a little over a month after she talked about the reunion tour, and Posh Spice's possible absence (which wasn't confirmed at the time).
While on James Corden's The Late Late Show in September 2018, Mel B said the tour was "100 percent" happening and that "four for sure" were going to be apart of it.
"Posh?" Olivia Munn, who was another guest on the show, asked the 43-year-old singer, to which she answered, "Well, we'll see about that one."
While the girls have been poking fun at their former band member, it's clear they have nothing but love for their girl Posh Spice.
Scroll through any of their Instagram accounts, and you'll see plenty of throwbacks and sweet, empowering posts of how proud they are of Victoria.
"We salute your creative passion to do what you love @victoriabeckham @spicegirls #celebrateoursisters," Halliwell captioned her Instagram post after Beckham was honored with the Fashion Icon Award for E!'s inaugural People's Choice Awards.
If anything, it seems the Spice Girls just "wannabe" having fun before they go on tour.
