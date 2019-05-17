Tony Robbins Slams Allegations of Sexual Misconduct and Berating Abuse Survivors

BuzzFeed News reported that two women who say they worked for Robbins claimed he had sexually harassed them by repeatedly pursuing them after they made clear they weren't interested, and two former women who say they worked as his assistants said he had expected them to work alone with him when he was naked in his hotel room or in the shower. In addition, BuzzFeed News said that another former employee said she was fired after having a consensual sexual relationship with him.

All the alleged incidents took place in the '90s and '00s, before Robbins married his second and current wife Sage Robbins in 2001, the outlet said.

BuzzFeed News claimed that Robbins unleashed expletive-laden tirades on abuse victims after they were invited the stare their stories in front of an crowd, and once called a woman who said her husband was violent towards her a "crazy bitch." The outlet also claimed that Robbins "created a highly sexualized environment in which both men and women have been told to touch themselves intimately and simulate orgasms," while repeatedly singling out "women out of the crowd for more personal attention."

BuzzFeed News quoted Robbins' lawyers as saying that he vehemently denies "engaging in any alleged 'inappropriate sexual behavior,'" making harmful comments to abuse victims, exposing his fans to potentially dangerous techniques and sending security personnel into the crowd to solicit women on his behalf, or making such approaches personally. In addition, he was "never intentionally naked" in front of staff, the attorneys say.

While Robbins "admits he has made mistakes in relationships and other aspects of his life," he "never behaved in the manner intimated by these salacious and false accusations" and he has been "faithful and committed" to his wife, the lawyers said, noting that no verbal or written sexual harassment or abuse complaint has been filed against Mr. Robbins in the last four decades.