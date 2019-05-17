Mary-Kate Olsen Is a Fierce Competitor At a Madrid Horseback Riding Event

You're invited to...witness a whole new side of Mary-Kate Olsen.

The Row designer showcased her impressive equestrian skills yesterday during the International Global Champions Tour circuit at the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid. Husband Olivier Sarkozy and twin sister Ashley Olsen supported her from the crowd as the mogul—clad in white pants, black riding boots and a chic black jacket—masterfully jumped over a series of fences with her horse Fatum.

"I was six when I first fell in love and it was with a pony named 4x4," Mary-Kate revealed in her HITS rider profile. "Having horseback riding as an outlet was super important because it allowed me to have another life and outlet outside of work and school."