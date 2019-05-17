Happy Anniversary Monica and Chandler: Look Back at Their Friends Romance

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Fri., May. 17, 2019 11:11 AM

Monica, Chandler, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Friends, GIF

Warner Bros. Television

Ross and Rachel may be each other's lobsters, but when it comes to Friends couples, could Monica and Chandler be any cuter too?

May 17 marks the anniversary of Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry's characters' wedding day. The two tied the knot in a two-part episode of the hit '90s and '00s NBC comedy show, the first of which aired 18 years ago to this day in 2001.

Monica and Chandler started off, well, friends. He was her brother Ross' roommate in college and spent Thanksgivings at the siblings' family home. Love blossomed between Monica and Chandler over the years until they finally acknowledged their feelings for each other and hooked up on the season four finale while visiting London to attend Ross and Emily's wedding.

Courteney Cox Revisits Her Iconic Friends Apartment

See Monica and Chandler's cutest moments together on Friends:

Monica, Chandler, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Friends

Warner Bros. Television

"The One with the Jellyfish" (Season 4, Episode 1)

Chandler and Monica hang out on a beach and he asks her if she'd go out with him in the event of a nuclear Holocaust and he is the last man on Earth. She replies, "Eh." Joey is there too and he and Chandler then witness Monica getting stung by a jellyfish. Joey suggests an effective but unsavory solution, and Chandler ends up implementing it. This episode was brought to you by the letter P.

Monica, Chandler, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Friends

Warner Bros. Television

"The One With Ross' Wedding" (Season 4, Episode 24)

The two hook up at Ross and Emily's wedding, but want to keep it a secret from their friends. "We're gonna see each other naked!" Monica says. "Wanna do it at the same time?" Joey then almost walks in on them.

Monica, Chandler, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Friends

Warner Bros. Television

"The One Where Phoebe Hates PBS" (Season 5, Episode 4)

The two keep their relationship on the down-low, while Chandler gloats after Rachel says that Monica told her her secret boyfriend is the best sex she ever had

Monica, Chandler, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Friends

Warner Bros. Television

"The One Where Everybody Finds Out" (Season 5, Episode 14)

The title is self-explanatory.

Monica, Chandler, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Friends

Warner Bros. Television

"The One In Vegas" (Season 5, Episode 24)

In this two-part episode, the two split temporarily on their one-year anniversary of dating, but later reconcile and almost get married.

Monica, Chandler, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Friends

Warner Bros. Television

"The One With The Proposal" (Season 6, Episode 24)

The two propose to each other!

Monica, Chandler, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Friends

Warner Bros. Television

"The One With Monica And Chandler's Wedding" (Season 7, Episode 23)

Mazel tov!

Monica, Chandler, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Friends

Warner Bros. Television

"The Last One" (Season 10, Episode 17)

In the two-part series finale, which aired in May 2004, Monica and Chandler adopt a twin boy and girl, Jack and Erica, named after Monica's father and the children's birth mother.

